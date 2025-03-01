Menu Explore
Saturday, Mar 01, 2025
Shreyas Iyer asks India net bowler for 'shoe size', makes his day with brilliant gesture: 'Today was a special moment'

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 01, 2025 04:26 PM IST

Shreyas Iyer reserved a special gesture for one of the net bowlers during India's training session at the Champions Trophy.

Amid the intense preparations for the Champions Trophy, a heartwarming moment took place at the ICC Academy when India’s top-order batter Shreyas Iyer surprised net bowler Jaskiran Singh with a special gift. Jaskiran, one of the ICC net bowlers for the tournament, had been actively involved in sessions with teams like Pakistan and Bangladesh.

India's Shreyas Iyer attend a practice session ahead of their ICC Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium(AP)
India's Shreyas Iyer attend a practice session ahead of their ICC Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium(AP)

However, he was unable to bowl to the Indian batters as Rohit Sharma’s side already had sufficient off-spinners in their net setup. While this left him slightly disappointed, what happened next completely changed his day.

Fielding at long-off during India’s practice session, Jaskiran was caught by surprise when Iyer walked up to him with a friendly greeting. “Paaji kya haal-chaal, sab badiya?” the Indian batter asked, as quoted by PTI. What followed was an even bigger surprise.

"Shreyas bhai came up to me and asked 'what's your shoe size'? I said 10, and then he said I've got something for you and he gave me these spikes. It really means a lot," Jaskiran shared.

For a net bowler who had been waiting for an opportunity to bowl to the Indian team, this moment was nothing short of special. Despite not getting the chance to send down a few deliveries in the nets, he had fielded for India multiple times during training.

"I am a part of the ICC net bowling team for the Champions Trophy. Today was one such special moment of my life. Received these spikes from Shreyas Iyer,” he said.

“In this tournament, I've fielded for them (India) but was waiting for an opportunity to bowl to them. I've bowled to Pakistan and Bangladesh; that was a really good experience. And then this, coming from Shreyas Bhai means a lot."

Iyer, who had been a key performer for India in the tournament, had notched up a crucial half-century in the marquee clash against Pakistan last Sunday. The win secured India’s place in the semi-finals, further cementing his importance in the middle order.

Dream of bowling to Pant

Jaskiran, meanwhile, is harboring the dream to bowl to Rishabh Pant.

"Every batter in Team India is special, but someone whom I look up to is Rishabh Pant because he is a lefty and due to the natural angle, the ball will go away from him. So, I would really love to bowl to him," he expressed.

Saturday, March 01, 2025
