Smith's fitness in doubt, Coetzee returns, Green awaits selection as Australia and South Africa gear up for decider in Newlands

Steve Smith has had a dull tour of South Africa so far. He is probably hoping to play a statement knock at Newlands and silence his critics. However, his preparations for the crucial game have been far from ideal. The 37-year-old is suffering from a lingering neck problem, which limited him to a very brief training session on Sunday. Steve Smith's availability for third Test remains under clouds. (AFP)

While the visitors grapple with selection conundrums, South Africa have announced Gerald Coetzee as the replacement for the injured Anrich Nortje.

The series is currently level at 1-1, with Cape Town preparing for a decider with plenty at stake. Australia sit at the top of the WTC table and are currently the number one side in the ICC Test rankings. If they lose at Newlands, they will relinquish both positions. On the other hand, South Africa have a chance to strengthen their prospects of reaching another WTC final with a victory.

Smith’s fitness concerns Smith acts as a fulcrum in the current Australian batting line-up. His dwindling form has further exposed the vulnerabilities within. Hence, the availability of the right-hander is crucial for the visitors as they approach the match. But he remains under a fitness cloud after experiencing neck stiffness during the second Test.

On Sunday, he received gentle throwdowns and was expected to increase his workload before the match. Australia are confident that he will be available for selection, but his participation is yet to be confirmed. “He’s got a bit of a neck issue going on at the moment,” Australia coach Andrew McDonald said about Smith’s fitness. “We feel like it’s going to be a pretty steep progression, in terms of he should be available. We’re confident he should be available.”

Australia’s selection headaches Australia have already made a couple of changes to their squad. Nic Maddinson and reserve wicketkeeper Sam Harper have been released.

Maddinson’s return to Test cricket after a decade proved unfruitful. He produced scores of 0, 48, 0 and 8 in four innings. Matt Renshaw is now the primary candidate to open the innings with Travis Head. Renshaw scored 190 and 81 in the first Test in Durban while batting at number five. His promotion up the order would help the visitors accommodate Cameron Green in the middle order.