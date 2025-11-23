Smriti Mandhana’s father ‘experienced symptoms of heart-attack’, may undergo angiography: Doctor issues statement

Following the postponement of Smriti Mandhana’s wedding after her father was rushed to a Sangli hospital on Sunday, the family doctor revealed that he had shown symptoms similar to a heart attack. The scare required urgent medical attention and forced the India opener to put all celebrations on hold. The doctor said he is currently under observation but may require an angiography. Smriti Mandhana's father experienced symptoms of a heart attack

Smriti’s wedding to singer Palash Muchhal was scheduled to take place in her hometown of Sangli on November 23. However, on Sunday, her father, Shrinivas Mandhana, fell ill and was rushed to Sarvhit Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Sangli.

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Naman Shah, Director of Sarvhit Hospital, said the heart attack–like symptoms were likely caused by “physical or mental stress” brought on by the hectic wedding preparations.

He said: "Srinivas Manandana, Smriti Manandana's father, experienced symptoms of a heart attack around 11:30 after feeling left-sided chest pain. He was immediately transferred to Sarvhit Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Sangli for further assessment. Despite his slightly raised cardiac enzymes, he requires ongoing observation. Our cardiologist, Dr. Rohan Thanedar, has examined him as well. There are no new findings on the echocardiogram. However, he may need continuous ECG monitoring and, if necessary, angiography. Currently, his blood pressure is slightly elevated, so he needs continuous monitoring...It could be due to physical or mental stress, perhaps because it is wedding season with a lot of hectic activity."

Earlier on Sunday evening, Smriti's manager, Tuhin Mishra, revealed that the cricketer decided to postpone the wedding indefinitely due to her father's health problems.

While talking to the media, Tuhin Mishra said, "Smriti is very clear that she wants her father to recover first and then resume the wedding. It has been indefinitely postponed."

On Saturday, social media was flooded with glimpses of Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s pre-wedding festivities, shared by friends and family. In one of the viral videos, the couple was seen dancing to the Bollywood hit ‘Tenu Leke’, seemingly from their sangeet night.