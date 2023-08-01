Stuart Broad quits cricket by creating unique record in 5th Ashes Test vs Australia; watch video

Ashes 2023 came to a close on Monday, also bringing an end to Stuart Broad's illustrious career in professional cricket. The England pacer had announced on Saturday that the fifth Test at Kennington Oval, London will be his final appearance and he ensured he turned it into a memorable affair. After going wicketless for the majority of Australia's second innings, who were chasing a daunting 384 to win their first Ashes series on English soil in more than two decades, Broad finished it in the best possible manner. England's Stuart Broad celebrates(AP)

He scalped the last two Australian wickets – Todd Murphy and Alex Carey – to give England an impressive 49-run victory and finish the series on level terms (2-2). The dismissals took Broad's wicket tally to 604 — fourth on the all-time list.

Both the batters were outdone by his swing and were out caught behind, leading to loud celebrations by England supporters, including Broad's family present at the stadium.

Broad bowled a total of 20.4 overs in the second innings, during which he conceded 62 runs. He had earlier bagged a couple of wickets in the first innings, thus accounting to a total of four scalps from the match.

Broad also achieved a unique feat during the course of the match. He became the only player to hit a six and pick a wicket in his final acts with the bat and ball respectively in Test cricket.

A day after announcing his retirement, Broad was given a guard of honour by Australia on Day 4 when he walked out to bat alongside James Anderson. Broad made the occasion even better as he smoked a maximum off Mitchell Starc's bowling, which eventually turned out to be his final act as a batter.

After dispatching the short delivery by Starc over the square leg fence, Broad remained stranded on the other end as Murphy trapped Anderson LBW to fold England's second innings at 395.

“To come and pick up the last two wickets was fantastic. You think when you announce your retirement what your last ball is going to be but to get a wicket to win an Ashes Test is amazing. I've always enjoyed bowling to left-handers, was great to bowl to two left-handers, to swing it away and bring the slips into play. Special mention to Moeen Ali as well. He's been a special friend and has been amazing to play with,” Broad told the official broadcaster after the match.

