T20 cricket: Three things that can bring bowlers back into the game

118/0. This is what the score read after the Powerplay in the third T20I between India and New Zealand. Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sent the ball flying to all corners of the ground, and eventually, India chased down the target of 199 well inside 14 overs, setting multiple records, including the highest Powerplay score. Indian cricket team in action (AFP)

Yorker? Went for a six. Bouncer? That too went out of the ground. Slower one? Well, that disappeared too. Everything New Zealand tried kept vanishing well into the stands.

Gone are the days when conditions varied from country to country. Increasingly, pitches for T20 cricket all over the world are becoming batting-friendly, and the scores of 220-240 are being normalised. And the question begs to be asked – Is there anything in the game for the bowlers?

"It's just the way the intent is, it's just the way the approach is, and I think no longer your 180s and 190s are not kind of the figure, the number that the team is looking at, right? It is all about going now and saying, ‘How do I capitalise on the Powerplay?’ In the first six overs, you guys are getting teams to get 100, right? And that's all intent is," former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey told HT.

At first, high scores were restricted to just the IPL. There, the primary reason identified was the impact player rule, which gives teams more freedom to go all out right from the very start. However, now international cricket is more of the same.

It's not as if only India are scoring this big in T20Is. Just last year, England became the first full-member team to score 300 in an innings against South Africa. New Zealand too recently smashed 259/7 against India in Auckland.

Slowly and steadily, the joy of watching T20 cricket is being lost. Back in the day, six-hitting used to be an art and not every batter could come in and swing the bat like nobody's business. Chris Gayle was a maverick, but watching the players in the current era would even make the Universe Boss question whether sending the ball into the crowd has always been that easy.

“It's becoming monotonous to watch. It is a one-dimensional kind of thing going on where the batters are dominating. With smaller grounds and straight 50-yard boundaries. I say, what can you do, man? I think if they're under pressure all the time, it is a one-sided game,” Mhambrey said of the current state of affairs in the shortest format.

Is there a solution? Just take India's batting evolution into consideration. In 2021, the Men in Blue were striking at 137, according to CricViz. Fast forward five years, and the ball is now being struck at 173. England, who won the T20 World Cup in 2022, struck at 146 that year, and it has now risen to 165 in 2026. Australia were striking at 130 in 2021 when they won the World Cup, and now the rate has marginally risen to 137.