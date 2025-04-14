Tilak Varma finally breaks silence on being retired out against LSG in IPL 2025: 'I told coach and staff...'

Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma was the standout performer in the IPL 2025 fixture against Delhi Capitals. He played a 59-run knock off 33 balls to help the Hardik Pandya-led side post 205/5 in the allotted twenty overs. Heading into the contest against Axar Patel and co, all eyes were on how Tilak Varma would prove the naysayers wrong as just a few matches back, the left-handed batter was retired out by the management against Lucknow Super Giants, sparking a heated discussion among fans and pundits. Tilak Varma breaks silence on being retired out against Lucknow Super Giants. (PTI)

The 22-year-old has finally broken his silence on being retired out against LSG. Against Rishabh Pant and co, Tilak Varma was batting on 25 off 23 balls and it was then that the management asked him to make his way back to the dugout and Mitchell Santner was sent to the middle. However, Santner and Hardik Pandya could not do the job, and Mumbai Indians faced a defeat.

Following this retired out decision, Tilak Varma has made a remarkable comeback, scoring back-to-back half-centuries against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals. After the win against Delhi, Tilak Varma finally opened up on what he made of being retired out against Lucknow Super Giants.

Speaking to Star Sports after the match against Delhi Capitals, Tilak said, "Nothing. I was just thinking that they made the decision for the team’s purpose. So, I took it in a positive way and didn’t take it in a negative way. But the main thing is how you take it. It's more important."

"So I was thinking it that way. I just want to be comfortable wherever I bat. So I told the coach and staff, "Don't worry wherever you play me, I'm comfortable, and I'll give my best," he added.

Mumbai Indians win a thriller against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians staged a remarkable comeback with the ball in hand to win the contest against Delhi Capitals by 12 runs. Karun Nair was in sublime touch, and the Mumbai Indians looked set on a defeat. However, his dismissal by Mitchell Santner paved the way for Hardik and his team to claw their way back.

In the penultimate over of the contest, Delhi Capitals suffered three consecutive run-outs, but the five-time champions ultimately won the contest.

Speaking of Tilak Varma, he is Mumbai Indians' second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2025, scoring 210 runs from five innings at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 143.83.

With this win over Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians jumped to the seventh spot in the points table with two wins from six matches.