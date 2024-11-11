Virat Kohli reaches Perth for 1st Border-Gavaskar Test before everyone else; India to begin preparations from Tuesday

Former India captain Virat Kohli touched down in Perth on Sunday evening, well ahead of the rest of his teammates, two weeks before the start of the blockbuster Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Perth from November 22 onwards. India's Virat Kohli in action(Surjeet Yadav)

Kohli was earlier spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday with his wife, Anushka Sharma, and the kids. The video of his arrival at the airport before departing for Perth went viral on social media, where he urged the paparazzi to avoid taking pictures of his children.

However, it is yet not known whether India captain Rohit Sharma will be travelling with the remaining Indian players, who are reportedly set to leave for Australia in two batches. It was earlier reported that Rohit is likely to miss the opening Test at the Optus Stadium owing to birth of his second child, but head coach Gautam Gambhir, who spoke to the media on Monday ahead of his departure from Mumbai, remained tightlipped on the situation.

“We will let you know exactly what the situation will be. Hopefully, he’s going to be available, but everything we’re going to get to know at the start of the series,” Gambhir said.

“We will take a call closer to the first Test match if Rohit is not available.

If Rohit misses out, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who was named as his deputy for the series, will lead the Indian side in Perth. The management will decide between KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran to replace the 37-year-old in the opening role.

“There are options there, it’s not that there are no options there. There are quite a few options in the squad," Gambhir added. “Once it gets closer to the first Test match, we’ll plan and play the best playing XI that’s going to do the job for us. (Jasprit) Bumrah is the vice-captain, so obviously he will (be the captain) if Rohit is not available.”

India to begin practice on Tuesday

According to a report in The West Australian, the Indian team is likely to begin training for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy from Tuesday onwards at the WACA ground, the old Test venue in the city. The team will prepare behind closed doors, and the stadium will be on lockdown.

The team was supposed to face India A in a practice game ahead of the Perth opener, but the match was cancelled owing to injury concerns. The team will now focus on match simulation at the WACA to gear up for the series.