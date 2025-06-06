Virat Kohli to come out of retirement and play again for India if…: 'He still loves Test cricket. Whatever his reasons…'

As we get closer to the Test series between India and England – starting in 14 days – the reality that Virat Kohli will no longer be in the dressing room in whites is hitting harder. It's been almost a month since Kohli decided to retire from the format which he so dearly loved and had a passion for like no one else. Besides, he is only 36. Surely, he could have gone on for another couple of years, right? Well, only Kohli knows why he decided what he did. But rest assured, his absence will be felt in England, and more so, when someone else walks out to bat at the fall of India's second wicket in Headingley, Leeds. Will Virat Kohli reconsider his retirement from Test cricket?(AP)

A few days ago, Indian cricket made one final push to change Kohli's mind when Arun Dhumal, the IPL president, urged Virat to reconsider his decision. He said he wanted Kohli to take back his retirement if his team, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, won the IPL. It's been more than 48 hours since RCB lifted their maiden IPL trophy, but Kohli has been silent on the matter. However, the one thing he did make clear shortly after he became an IPL champion was how much admiration he still has for Test cricket, when he called winning the IPL 'five levels below' Test cricket.

Which is why Michael Clarke believes that we may not have seen the last of Virat Kohli in whites just yet. The former Australia World Cup-winning captain firmly feels that if the Indian team gets rogered in England, Kohli will come out of retirement. India are yet to win a Test series in England since 2007. They were whitewashed 0-4 in 2011, lost 1-3 in 2014, were humbled 1-4 in 2018 and drew 2-2 in 2021/22. With this being one of the least experienced Indian teams to ever tour England, India's wait could prolong further, and if that happens, chances are that Kohli could rethink his decision with a little bit of persuasion.

"I believe this. If India go to England and get flogged, if they lose the series 5-0 for example, I think the fans will want Virat Kohli to come out of retirement and play Test cricket again. And I honestly, I think if he was asked by captain, selectors and supported by fans, if they get beaten big time in England, I think he'll come. He still loves Test cricket. I think his words, I think those words, like you could hear his passion for Test cricket is real," Clarke said on the Beyond23 podcast.

"He sees it as the pinnacle and he's still playing good enough cricket. He definitely made the decision to retire and whatever his reasons are, everybody comes to that time in their career. If that's the case, then so be it. But if they don't perform, if they get beaten, like I say, 5-0 in England, which I don't think they will. I think they can still win in England, even without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. I think this Indian squad is a good squad."

It will be a push for Virat, says Clarke

One can also look at it from a point of view that, despite his declaration, Kohli has unfinished business with England. He had a forgettable tour in 2014, managing just 134 runs from five Tests, but four years later, made a tremendous comeback – arguably the best ever seen in Test cricket – when he pummelled almost 700 runs. Although India lost that series, he got the team perilously close to creating history three years later. India won the Test matches at Lord's and The Oval, and had the Trent Bridge match in their control when rain played spoilsport on the final day. The fifth Test was rescheduled due to Covid-19 the following year, which India lost to end the series 2-2.

Clarke is mindful of the fact that the current Indian team is full of promise, good enough to do what no team before them has done in 18 years. But in case things go haywire, Kohli may be motivated to take his retirement back.

"India is a passionate cricket country. They want to see their team win. I think they can still beat England. There you go. I think they're a good enough team. But if they don't, if they get flogged, I think there'll be a push for Virat Kohli to come out of retirement," he said.