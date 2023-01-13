‘Your 50 or 100 centuries are nice but don’t forget India lost to Bangladesh': Gautam Gambhir to Virat Kohli

Team India registered a four-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the series in Kolkata, thus registering an unassailable 2-0 lead. KL Rahul shined for India with an unbeaten 64 as India chased down a 216-run target in 43.2 overs. The hosts survived initial hiccups and made a strong comeback from 86/4 to eventually secure a series-clinching victory at the iconic Eden Gardens. In the first ODI, India had registered a dominant 67-run win.

Virat Kohli had shined with the bat in the opening game as he smashed his 45th ODI century, scoring 113 off 87 deliveries. This was Kohli's 74th international century and second-successive ton in ODIs; he had earlier registered an identical score of 113 against Bangladesh last month. However, India had lost the series against Bangladesh 2-1 and former India opener Gautam Gambhir – who has shared the dressing room with Kohli during the latter's initial years with the Indian team – has made a hard-hitting remark on the Indian team.

As the expert panel that included former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar talked about Kohli's recent outings in the mid-match show during the second ODI on Thursday, Gambhir insisted that the focus should be on the collective performances rather than “individual brilliance.”

“We should not forget that India had lost its last ODI series against Bangladesh. We have forgotten about it. Yes, individual brilliance is important, individual hundreds are important, it looks very nice when it comes to your record that you got your 50 hundreds or 100 hundreds, but you should never forget what has happened in Bangladesh. Because that is got to be a huge learning,” Gambhir said on Star Sports.

“India's full strength losing to Bangladesh in Bangladesh, I think we should grow from there rather than focussing only on this series. What has happened in the past should not be forgotten,” the former opener further said.

On Thursday, Kohli was dismissed on 4 as Lahiru Kumara dismissed him with a delivery coming into the right-hander. The Indian team will return to action for the third and final ODI of the series on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON