3 members of ‘Gala Ghotu’ gang held for robbing man

Three alleged members of the Gala Ghotu gang were arrested on charges of robbery in the national capital, police said Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Vakeel (32), a resident of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh, Parvesh (26), a resident of Sonia Vihar here and Mithlesh (22), a native of Bihar, they said.

A policeman on patrolling duty near Lady Harding Medical College here on Saturday around 9.30 pm found a man shouting for help, they said.

“The man approached the officer and told him he was going to visit his ailing relative at Kalawati Hospital. When he reached Panchkuia Road, two persons got down from an auto rickshaw and robbed him of his mobile after choking him. The attackers fled towards Nehru Chowk,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma.

The officer took the complainant in another auto-rickshaw and intercepted the accused persons at Nehru chowk, he said.

Vakeel, the driver of the auto-rickshaw, was apprehended whereas the other two managed to escape along with the mobile phone, the DCP said.

During interrogation, Vakeel said the auto-rickshaw belongs to his relative.

The accused had robbed another man of his mobile phone in the same manner in Paharganj area, officials said. Based on Vakeel’s report, his associates were arrested from Ajmeri Gate .

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 01:54 IST