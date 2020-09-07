e-paper
Sep 07, 2020-Monday
Delhi Metro services resume as part of Unlock 4

Metro services across the country were suspended in March due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

delhi Updated: Sep 07, 2020 08:04 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
New Delhi
Delhi Metro resumed operations for the first time since March.
Delhi Metro resumed operations for the first time since March.(ANI)
         

Delhi Metro has resumed services from 7 am on Monday as the part of ‘unlock 4’, after being shut for 169 days due to Covid-19.

In phase 1, metro services will be resumed on Yellow Line connecting Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre and Rapid Metro in Gurugram.

“We have deployed police force at every metro station for crowd management and to ensure that people wear face masks and follow norms of social distancing,” Atul Katiyar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said.

A commuter said, “I feel good that metro services are starting again. I had to book a cab for travelling to the place which was expensive for me but now I am able to commute at the reasonable fare.”

Delhi Covid-19 case tally reached 1,91,449 with 3,256 new cases and 29 deaths reported on Sunday.

The numbers of active and recovered cases are 20,909 and 1,65,973, respectively. Death toll rises to 4,567, according to the Delhi Government.

The Home Ministry, in its Unlock 4 guidelines, gave nod to the resumption of metro services from September 7 in a graded manner. The guidelines gave more relaxations in the restrictions enforced to contain the spread of Covid-19. The metro services were suspended in March due to Covid-19.

The DMRC had said that the carrying of Smart Card (with online recharge) was a must as tokens would not be available and all cash transactions would not be permitted, adding that it will not be providing services to stations that in containment zones for any given day in any of the states.

