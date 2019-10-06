e-paper
Delhi police creates website to track crime on railway network

The web portal will also have a facility for railway passengers to book police verified pre-paid taxis, registering e-FIRs for lost or stolen items and access nearby police stations.

delhi Updated: Oct 06, 2019 11:37 IST
Anvit Srivastava
Anvit Srivastava
Hindustan times, New Delhi
So far, details of a total of 3,053 suspects pertaining to rail-related crimes including wanted criminals and those declared proclaimed offenders, have been uploaded on the website by Delhi police.
So far, details of a total of 3,053 suspects pertaining to rail-related crimes including wanted criminals and those declared proclaimed offenders, have been uploaded on the website by Delhi police. (HT Photo/ Sanjeev Verma)
         

Stepping up their efforts to make rail travel safer for people, the Delhi Police has prepared a database of suspected criminals wanted for rail-related crimes in the past decade. The data of over 3,000 suspects have been uploaded on a newly designed website, which is scheduled to be made operational by October 10.

The Delhi GRP(Government Railway Police) is under the Delhi police. Police officers said the police of other states and Union Territories (UTs) will be given access to the web portal to upload details of criminals active on the railway premises in their areas. The web portal will also have a facility for railway passengers to book police verified pre-paid taxis, registering e-FIRs for lost or stolen items and access nearby police stations.

So far, details of a total of 3,053 suspects including wanted criminals and those declared proclaimed offenders, have been uploaded on the website – www.railways.delhipolice.gov.in.

Delhi Police Commissioner, Amulya Patnaik, said most of the case reported in rail-related crimes fall under nine heads. “With such data available with us, any criminal can be traced easily. In many cases, we get CCTV camera footages but tracing the suspects remains a task. Now, we can scan the database for the suspects and instantly get details like their permanent address, mobile numbers, previous criminal cases and details of family which will make us easy to track them,” he said.

The deputy commissioner of police (railways), Dinesh Gupta, said that besides details of 3,053 criminals uploaded on the website so far, details of 590 missing persons and 2,528 unidentified dead bodies have also been made available on the web portal. Details of the criminals will keep increasing as other states contribute to the database, he added. “There will be authorised users of the website which will also include chiefs of police in other states and union territories. The authorised persons will be able to access the website and modify details about any criminal of their respective areas. Separate usernames and passwords have been created for 27 states and seven union territories for them,” Gupta said. The Delhi police will also launch a Railway police mobile application on Thursday named, ‘Sahyatri’. The app will enable a passenger to access data on the website of the missing persons and that of unidentified dead bodies. It will also let passengers make SOS calls, the DCP said.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 11:37 IST

