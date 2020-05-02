e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi Police seizes 476 liquor bottles concealed under cucumbers

Delhi Police seizes 476 liquor bottles concealed under cucumbers

The accused were identified as Sanidul Islam (21) and Sahnul Islam (25), both residents of Mundka, police said.

delhi Updated: May 02, 2020 19:17 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
When the cucumbers were removed, 476 bottles of illicit liquor were found concealed under the vegetable loads, the officer said.
When the cucumbers were removed, 476 bottles of illicit liquor were found concealed under the vegetable loads, the officer said.(PTI file photo.Representative image )
         

Two men were arrested for allegedly smuggling liquor bottles hidden beneath piles of cucumbers in three-wheelers in Dwarka’s Baba Haridas Nagar area, police said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Sanidul Islam (21) and Sahnul Islam (25), both residents of Mundka, they said.

On Friday around 1 pm, police saw two people going towards Mundka in separate motorized three-wheelers carrying cucumbers. The duo tried to escape, but were apprehended, a senior police officer said.

When the cucumbers were removed, 476 bottles of illicit liquor were found concealed under the vegetable loads, the officer said.

Police said the accused work for one Munna, a resident of Mundka. They were carrying the liquor from Haryana, police added.

According to a Delhi Police data, 155 people have been arrested in 147 cases under the Excise Act and 18,556 bottles of liquor recovered in first two weeks of April during the ongoing lockdown.

tags
top news
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
As migrants return, Bihar faces new challenges of Covid-19 spreading to 30 districts
As migrants return, Bihar faces new challenges of Covid-19 spreading to 30 districts
In PM’s push for farm reforms, a role for Kisan credit cards, PM-KISAN scheme
In PM’s push for farm reforms, a role for Kisan credit cards, PM-KISAN scheme
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
Golden Temple sees 20% surge in online offerings amid lockdown
Golden Temple sees 20% surge in online offerings amid lockdown
Didn’t care who’s bowling at what pace: Lee on India batsman’s greatness
Didn’t care who’s bowling at what pace: Lee on India batsman’s greatness
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on ‘shady’ Aarogya Setu app; govt replies
Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on ‘shady’ Aarogya Setu app; govt replies
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news