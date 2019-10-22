‘DU teacher, his mother often talked about killing themselves’: Police

delhi

The Delhi police team investigating the deaths of a 55-year-old woman and her son, an ad hoc assistant professor at St Stephen’s college, have learnt that a day before the two were found dead, relatives and friends had met them at their house and counselled them against taking any dangerous step.

Police said they have met the colleagues of the ad hoc teacher, who said that the man had suicidal tendencies along with his mother. A police officer, who did not wish to be named, said, “Prima facie, it appears there is no foul play. The two were depressed and often talked about ending their lives. Less than 24 hours before their death, relatives and friends had been to their house and urged them not to hurt themselves. We are told that the two were depressed over media reports in the aftermath of the suicide by the woman’s second husband in Kerala last year.”

The 27-year-old man, was found dead on railway lines near Sarai Rohilla railway station on Saturday. An hour later police found his mother hanging at their Pitampura house in northwest Delhi. “Preliminary medical examination suggests the woman died of hanging. However, a panel of doctors are ye to give a detailed post mortem report to ascertain the time and cause of death,” said an officer privy to the probe, who did not wish to be named.

RS Sagar, additional deputy commissioner of police (outer) said they are probing all the angles in the case. “The post mortem was conducted and the bodies were handed over to the family on Monday. We have also contacted the Kerala police and contents of the suicide note are being verified. Autopsy reports are awaited to reach any conclusion on the cause of death,” Sagar said.

Police had on Saturday registered a case of murder on the woman’s death and started investigation. Police had found clothes stuffed in the woman’s mouth, while her limbs were tied. Two knives were also recovered from the house.

