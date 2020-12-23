e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Farmers’ protest: Chilla and Ghazipur borders remain closed

Farmers’ protest: Chilla and Ghazipur borders remain closed

Those coming to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh have been advised to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND, and Apsara borders

delhi Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 12:11 IST
Shiv Sunny
Shiv Sunny
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi’s border crossing points with Uttar Pradesh at Chilla and Ghazipur continued to remain closed on Wednesday
Delhi’s border crossing points with Uttar Pradesh at Chilla and Ghazipur continued to remain closed on Wednesday (HT Photo)
         

Delhi’s border crossing points with Uttar Pradesh at Chilla and Ghazipur continued to remain closed on Wednesday because of the farmers’ protest even as the traffic police have suggested alternative routes for motorists.

Those coming to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh have been advised to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND, and Apsara borders, which have remained mostly unaffected.

The police have continued checking at these points to ensure protesting farmers do not sneak in. This has slowed down traffic.

Also Read: Kisan Diwas 2020: Congress, SAD extend support to protesting farmers

Delhi’s border crossing points into Haryana passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari, and Saboli and Mangesh too remain closed.

The traffic police said that they have been diverting traffic from Mukarba and GTK Road. Motorists can choose other points such as the Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Faridabad stretches between the two states.

tags
top news
Covid-19 deaths in India largely due to patients reporting late at hospital: Govt
Covid-19 deaths in India largely due to patients reporting late at hospital: Govt
Abhaya murder case: Father Thomas Kotoor gets double life term after 28 years
Abhaya murder case: Father Thomas Kotoor gets double life term after 28 years
Tamil Nadu government permits Jallikattu amid Covid-19
Tamil Nadu government permits Jallikattu amid Covid-19
DDC polls: National Conference wins 25 of 140 seats in Jammu, BJP emerges as largest party
DDC polls: National Conference wins 25 of 140 seats in Jammu, BJP emerges as largest party
Chaudhary Charan Singh is PM Modi’s inspiration, says Rajnath Singh
Chaudhary Charan Singh is PM Modi’s inspiration, says Rajnath Singh
Chinese ambassador steps up as Nepal’s communist party stares at a split
Chinese ambassador steps up as Nepal’s communist party stares at a split
At 15.8 degrees Celsius, Mumbai records lowest temperature of the season so far
At 15.8 degrees Celsius, Mumbai records lowest temperature of the season so far
‘New Covid-19 strain not in India yet but can’t…’: Director ICMR-NARI
‘New Covid-19 strain not in India yet but can’t…’: Director ICMR-NARI
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In