Farmers’ protest: Delhi-Meerut Expressway blocked again

delhi

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 08:58 IST

Vehicular movement at Delhi-Meerut Expressway completely stopped around 7.30am Tuesday as the farmers protesting against the three new farm laws at the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate) border for the past 27 days blocked all its carriageways.

At 7.37am, the Delhi Traffic Police used its Twitter handle to update the public about the closure of the carriageways at the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad border.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Jasmeet Singh also confirmed the blockade at the border by the protesting farmers.

Also Read: Govt open to more tweaks if farm talks resume: Official

The sudden blockade of the expressway has prompted the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police to divert traffic to alternate borders, such as the ones at Anand Vihar, Bhopra and Apsara. Keeping in view that the blockade may lead to traffic chaos during the morning office hours, officials from the Uttar Pradesh administration and Delhi Police are discussing the reopening of at least one carriageway with the protesting farmers.

Farmers protesting at the UP Gate border have occupied the expressway’s carriageway and service roads going towards Delhi from Ghaziabad since they began their agitation last month.

This is the second time since Monday afternoon that the expressway has been completely blocked by the farmers, who are alleging that several farmers from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand were stopped from proceeding to Delhi borders and join the agitation.The near hour-long blockade on Monday was cleared after the officials of the UP administration assured the farmers that nobody will be stopped from going towards the borders.

The Singhu and Tikri borders where thousands of farmers are protesting continue to remain closed while one carriageway at the Chilla (Delhi-Noida link road) border is open for vehicles entering Delhi from Noida. Motorists going to Noida are being diverted to other borders such as DND, Kalindi Kunj, New Ashok Nagar, Kondli, and Dallupura.