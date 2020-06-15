e-paper
No plan to bring back lockdown: Kejriwal

delhi Updated: Jun 15, 2020 23:25 IST
HT Correspondent
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said there was no plan on any further lockdown in the Capital, dismissing speculation about reimposition of restrictions in the light of a severe spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi.

“Many people are speculating whether another lockdown is being planned in Delhi. There are no such plans,” Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, soon after senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Sanjay Singh and Pankaj Gupta attended an all-party meeting chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah to discuss strategies to fight Covid.

According to Monday’s health bulletin, Delhi recorded 1,647 new Covid cases and 73 moredeaths in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative total to 42,829 and 1,400 respectively.

Last week, Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain had dismissed as rumours all speculation about Delhi witnessing another lockdown from June 15. The Centre had also said there was no plan to reintroduce restrictions.

On June 1, the Delhi government had relaxed lockdown norms, allowing markets and industrial areas in the city to operate all day and reducing curfew timings.

On June 8, the government allowed shopping malls, restaurants and religious places to reopen.

