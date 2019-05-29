Services affected on Delhi Metro’s Red Line due to technical glitch

Services were affected for nearly two hours on the Red Line of the Delhi Metro due to a technical snag in the Dilshad Garden-Shahdara section of the corridor on Wednesday, officials said.

The Red Line connects Rithala in Delhi to Shahid Sthal (New Bus Adda) in Ghaziabad.

“Due to an OHE (overhead electricity) issue on the Dilshad Garden-Shahdara section, train services were affected. As a result, trains were temporarily run in two separate loops,” a senior DMRC official said.

Services between Shahdara and Dilshad Garden stations were run on a single line until the sang was rectified, he said.

Only one station Jhilmil falls on the Shahdara and Dilshad Garden section. The DMRC had posted on Twitter around noon time that services were affected and trains were run on two separate loops.

Later in another tweet, the DMRC said, “Normal services resumed at 1:45pm”.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: May 29, 2019 17:03 IST