To publicise NYAY scheme, Congress to hold cycle rally

Delhi Congress working president Devender Yadav will start the party’s ‘haath ke saath’ cycle rally from March 31 to publicise party president Rahul Gandhi’s minimum income guarantee scheme.

Yadav said the cycle rally, with over 1,000 workers, will start from the party office at Samaypur Badli on Sunday at 2pm. “Rahul ji’s NYAY scheme has promised ₹72,000 annually to over 20% of the poorest families. Details of this scheme need to reach every household. That will be our mission,” Yadav said on Friday.

Public meetings, ‘haath mere saath chaupal’, have been planned in each assembly constituency where residents will get a chance to discuss specific problems of their areas. Members of resident welfare associations, social activists and NGOs will participate in these chaupals.

Addressing the media, Yadav said the objective of the cycle rally and meetings would be to reconnect voters with the party and encourage party workers to be involved in the poll process.

