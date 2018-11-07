Unfortunate that manual scavenging exists after 70 years of independence, says Arvind Kejriwal

Terming the existence of manual scavenging “unfortunate”, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal resolved on Tuesday that his government would take all possible measures to eliminate the practice.

“It is unfortunate that even after 70 years of Independence, some people have to make a living by scavenging,” Kejriwal said after felicitating the first batch of 50 manual scavengers who were imparted vocational training at Nand Nagri as part of a skill development programme.

“It is a beginning. We have to go a long way to eliminate this practice,” he said.

Launched in August for manual scavengers in Shahdara, the programme aims to provide them with an alternative and dignified means of livelihood, an official statement said.

“This is a small but impactful step that will improve living standards of poor people. Fifty people from 28 families are being given jobs after training to start a better life. I congratulate them,” Kejriwal said.

The 50 manual scavengers were given a three-month training in housekeeping, during which they received a stipend of Rs 1,000 a month with other facilities and assured jobs in the housekeeping sector at minimum wage.

Kejriwal instructed officials to publicise the skill development programme so that more people could be benefited from it.

“It is not possible that there are only 28 families who are into manual scavenging. I am sure there are more than 28,000. We should ensure publicity on a bigger scale. People should know they will get jobs if they become part of this programme. Only then will we see a good response,” he said.

Social welfare minister, Delhi, Rajendra Pal Gautam was also present at the occasion.

