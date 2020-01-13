e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Warmer Monday in Delhi, light rainfall expected

Warmer Monday in Delhi, light rainfall expected

The weather department said that the night temperature will remain on the higher side over the next few days.

delhi Updated: Jan 13, 2020 09:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
There is shallow fog with chances of rain in Delhi on Monday.
There is shallow fog with chances of rain in Delhi on Monday.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
         

The national capital woke up to a relatively warmer morning and clearer skies on Monday. The minimum (night) temperature was recorded 8.0 degrees Celsius, higher than 7.1 degrees Celsius the day before.

The fog too is shallow on Monday morning with the visibility remaining more than 800 metres.

Scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast rise in both day and night temperatures because of an ongoing western disturbance.

“Light rainfall is predicted in Delhi-NCR on Monday. The maximum temperature may drop by a degree or two because of the rain,” said a senior IMD scientist.

He, however, said that the night temperature will remain on the higher side over the next few days, as another western disturbance is expected around January 15-16. Delhi can experience rainfall again around this time.

“While the chill is almost gone. The day temperature may dip a bit, but that wouldn’t stay for more than a day or two. After the passing of western disturbance, the temperatures will remain around normal,” he said.

Sunday too was a sunny day with the temperature settling at 23.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, a weather department official said.

The day’s minimum temperature settled at 7.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

