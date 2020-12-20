e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Editorials / On media, the Vice-President speaks up | HT Editorial

On media, the Vice-President speaks up | HT Editorial

Mr Naidu has triggered an important debate and a bipartisan consensus is essential to rein in social media companies, and treat them as just that, media companies which must follow the law both in their content and their business models

editorials Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 19:48 IST
Hindustan Times
He said that the print media is adapting to the digital medium with sincerity, but added that information generated by the print media at substantial cost was being “hijacked by social media giants”.
He said that the print media is adapting to the digital medium with sincerity, but added that information generated by the print media at substantial cost was being “hijacked by social media giants”. (PTI)
         

Delivering a lecture on Friday, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu became the senior-most constitutional functionary to raise an issue that lies at the heart of India’s information flows, media ecosystem, and, therefore, democratic functioning. He said that the print media is adapting to the digital medium with sincerity, but added that information generated by the print media at substantial cost was being “hijacked by social media giants”. Mr Naidu then referred to how some countries were taking steps to ensure a revenue-sharing model between print media and social media companies, and called for “effective guidelines or laws” to enable print media to get its share of the revenue. He also mentioned how democratisation enabled by social media was welcome, but there were clear downsides in the absence of regulation and protocols.

It is heartening that India’s top national leadership is finally paying attention to an issue that has implications for how news is produced, how it is consumed, how narratives are formed, who become the primary players in the information theatre, and how this, then, enables citizens to access information and exercise their choice. The issue here is not about profit or loss. It is about a principle — can a few digital monopolies hide behind the pretence of being intermediaries while exercising editorial control and extract profits from work done by others? Mr Naidu has triggered an important debate and a bipartisan consensus is essential to rein in social media companies, and treat them as just that, media companies which must follow the law both in their content and their business models.

tags
top news
Bengal’s next CM won’t be an ‘outsider’, says Amit Shah
Bengal’s next CM won’t be an ‘outsider’, says Amit Shah
India rejects Pakistan’s allegations about targeting of UN vehicle
India rejects Pakistan’s allegations about targeting of UN vehicle
‘Kanjurmarg Metro car shed not an ego issue for me’: Thackeray
‘Kanjurmarg Metro car shed not an ego issue for me’: Thackeray
Covid-19 is ‘out of control’ in UK, says British health secretary Hancock
Covid-19 is ‘out of control’ in UK, says British health secretary Hancock
Shigella infection: Experts try to trace source in north Kerala’s Kozhikode district
Shigella infection: Experts try to trace source in north Kerala’s Kozhikode district
Here’s one camera sensor that may make iPhone 13 far better than iPhone 12
Here’s one camera sensor that may make iPhone 13 far better than iPhone 12
Pushed over the edge, PM Oli drops a bombshell at rivals that also hurts China
Pushed over the edge, PM Oli drops a bombshell at rivals that also hurts China
Watch: Car rams into hospital repeatedly in Gurugram, caught on CCTV
Watch: Car rams into hospital repeatedly in Gurugram, caught on CCTV
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

opinion

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In