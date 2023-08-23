AP EAPCET allotment results out, here's how to check
AP EAPCET or EAMCET seat allotment results have been declared. Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced EAMCET allotment results on the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. AP EAMCET seat allotment result 2023 live updates.
Direct link for AP EAMCET allotment results
How to check AP EAMCET seat allotment results 2023
- Go to sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.
- Open the link for allotment results. It has been provided above as well.
- If required, key in your credentials.
- Check your allotment status.
As per the EAMCET counselling schedule, candidates have to join or self report at the allotted institution between August 31. Institutes will begin classes for the new batches August 31 onwards.
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA) conductsAP EAMCET for admission to Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) courses at participating institutions of Andhra Pradesh.
For further information check the counselling website.
