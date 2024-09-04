Education in Ireland announces its flagship roadshow in India for study abroad aspirants

Education in Ireland, representing Irish Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), announced its flagship roadshow in India for 2025. The roadshow will be held in five cities: Delhi on September 28, Pune on September 29, Mumbai on October 1, Chennai on October 5, and Bengaluru on October 6.(Handout)

Students who would like to explore and know more about the HEIs in Ireland can register for the upcoming education fairs that are scheduled from September 28, 2024, to October 6, 2024, in Delhi, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru.

The education fair which is an official Government of Ireland event aims to offer students and parents an opportunity to engage with representatives from 17 leading Irish institutions. Participants can gain information on courses and post-study work opportunities. The event is an integral part of Education in Ireland’s national campaign, #StudyEmeraldIsle. Additionally, there will also be a seminar conducted on the study visa application process, presented by the Irish Visa Office, in all cities.

“Ireland’s new international education strategy, Global Citizens 2030, aims to position Ireland as a top location for international talent and as a thought leader in education, research, innovation and science. These education fairs present the opportunity for Indian students to learn about undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by Irish higher education institutions. The fairs are a chance for motivated students to chat face to face with representatives from 17 of Ireland’s HEIs. The exhibiting institutions are committed to addressing students' queries around entry requirements, course content and post-study career opportunities," said Barry O’Driscoll, Regional Manager, India & South Asia for Education in Ireland.

