IIT Roorkee announces PG certificate program in agentic AI with Futurense

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) launched a PG Certificate Program in AI, GenAI, Agentic AI and Machine Learning Applications for Engineers in partnership with Futurense. The curriculum is designed to equip engineers with hands-on expertise in Generative AI, Agentic AI, Machine Learning (ML), and Deep Learning (DL), mentioned the press release. (HT file)

About the program:

This 11-month hybrid program offers both live and recorded sessions, along with an optional campus immersion at IIT Roorkee.

The curriculum is designed to equip engineers with hands-on expertise in Generative AI, Agentic AI, Machine Learning (ML), and Deep Learning (DL), mentioned the press release.

“AI is not just evolving—it’s becoming the defining force in global power dynamics. Sam Altman has warned that AGI could arrive sooner than expected, and nations are racing to secure dominance in AI innovation. The gap between academia and real-world AI advancements, now nearly 4-5 years, is a critical vulnerability. As models like Deepseek push the boundaries of AI reasoning and autonomy, engineers must be equipped not just with theoretical knowledge but with the ability to drive cutting-edge AI development. IIT Roorkee’s PG Certificate in Generative & Agentic AI is designed to bridge this gap. Backed by IIT Roorkee’s academic excellence and the Futurense Leadership Council’s deep industry expertise, this program ensures that Indian engineers are not just keeping pace but leading the charge in the global AI revolution," said Raghav Gupta, Founder and CEO of Futurense.

“The rapid advancements in AI, particularly in Agentic and Generative AI, are redefining engineering. For future engineers, mastering these technologies is not just an opportunity but a necessity. At IIT Roorkee, we nurture talent that combines technical expertise with a deep understanding of societal needs. This program prepares students and researchers to lead in this transformative era, driving solutions that are impactful, sustainable, and inclusive,” said Prof Durga Toshniwal, Program Director, IIT Roorkee.

Program Highlights:

● Industry-Aligned Curriculum: Covers Agentic AI, Generative AI, LLMs (Large Language Models), and AI Agents

● Hands-On Learning: 150+ hours of practical experience with cutting-edge AI algorithms like GPT-4, LangChain, Hugging Face, Autogen, PyTorch, and TensorFlow

● Hybrid Learning Model: Live online and self-paced weekend classes

● IIT Roorkee Certification: A globally recognised credential

● Futurense Leadership Council Mentorship: CXOs from Fortune 500 companies mentor students, ensuring real-world AI applications, informed IIT Roorkee.

