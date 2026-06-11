The Joint Seat Allocation Authority will close the registration process for JoSAA counselling 2026 on June 11, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) can do it through the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in. JoSAA Counselling 2026: Last date today to apply at josaa.nic.in, direct link to register here (Hindustan Times/Karun Sharma/For representation only)

Candidates who have qualified for JEE Advanced 2026 are being considered eligible to participate in the counselling process. Through JoSAA, seats are allocated in participating institutions based on rank, category, reservation criteria, and preferences submitted by candidates.

Two mock seat allotments have also been conducted to help candidates assess their admission chances and make changes to their preferences before final choice locking. Candidates are being advised to carefully review and lock their choices before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

After the completion of registration and choice filling, seat allotment rounds will be conducted as per the official schedule, followed by seat acceptance, fee payment, document verification, and reporting procedures. Admissions to undergraduate engineering and architecture programmes offered by IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs will be facilitated through this centralized counselling process.

How to Apply for JoSAA Counselling 2026 :

The official JoSAA website at josaa.nic.in⁠￼ should be visited.

The JoSAA Counselling 2026 registration link should be opened.

Login credentials generated for JEE Main or JEE Advanced should be entered.

Candidate details should be verified carefully.

Preferred institutes and courses should be selected and arranged in order of preference.

Choices should be saved and reviewed.

The choices should be locked before the deadline.

The confirmation page should be downloaded and preserved for future reference.

Eligibility Criteria :

A valid JEE Main 2026 score should have been obtained for admission to NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs.

JEE Advanced 2026 should have been qualified for admission to IITs.

Eligibility conditions prescribed by participating institutes should be fulfilled.

Direct link to apply here