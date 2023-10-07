News / Education / Admissions / Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 post allotment schedule released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 post allotment schedule released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 07, 2023 05:06 PM IST

KEA releases schedule for Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the post-seat allotment schedule for round 2 of Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2023. According to the schedule, the candidates can download the challan from October 9 to October 10.

"Not reporting to the allotted college should not be presumed by the candidates that they have surrendered the seat to KEA. This is tantamount to blocking of seat and it attracts penalty, further government shall initiate legal action in accordance with law against those candidates who fail to take admission in the college allotted in round 1 or round 2,” reads the official notification.

Downloading of challanFrom 9 am on October 9 to October 10 till 8 pm
Payment of feesOctober 9 to October 11
Deposite of original documents by clause Y candidates at KEA Bangalore after payment of feesOctober 10 to October 11
Last date to report at the alloted Medical/Dental college against seat alloted in round 2October 12 till 5: 30 pm

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of KEA for updates.

Candidates can check the notification here.

