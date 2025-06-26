KCET Counselling 2025: KEA workshop for UGCET qualified candidates on June 28

KCET Counselling 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Thursday informed that it will hold a workshop for Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET) counselling 2025 on June 28. KCET Counselling 2025: KEA to hold workshop for UGCET qualified candidates on June 28 (HT archive/For representation)

The interactive session on seat allotment will take place at all government, government-aided and VTU constituent Engineering colleges across the state, KEA said.

The aim of the programme is to provide complete information regarding the KCET seat allotment process, it added.

The event will begin at 9:30 am.

Also read: Maharashtra FYJC admission 1st merit list 2025 live updates

Venues for the KCET counselling workshop are-

Government Engineering colleges

Chamarajanagara KR Pet (Mandya district) Kushalnagar (Kodagu district) Huvina Hadagali (Vijayanagar district) Mosalehosahalli (Hassan) Challakere (Chitradurga district) SKSJT Institute of Engineering, KR Circle, Bangalore Gangavathi Ramanagara Hassan Raichur Haveri Karwar Talakal Bidar

VTU Engineering colleges

Mysore Kalburgi Muddenahalli Belagavi Chinthamani (Chickkaballapur district) University BDT College of Engineering, Davangere

Government-aided Engineering colleges

BMS College of Engineering, Basavanagudi, Bangalore Dr Ambedkar Institute of Technology, Mallathahally, Bangalore Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering, Mysuru The National Institute of Engineering (South Campus), Mysore PES College of Engineering, Mandya Maland College of Engineering, Hasan Basaveshwara Engineering College, Bagalkot PDA College of Engineering, Gulbarga

Government Polytechnic Colleges

Chickmagalur Hubli (Dharawad) KGF (Kolar) Mangalore Shivamogga Tumakur Udupi Vijayapura Surapura (Yadagiri)

KCET result was announced on May 24. After the result announcement, KEA started the marks entry process for candidates who did not receive ranks in the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (KCET or UGCET 2025).

“In order to allow the candidates whose CET-2025 results have not been declared due to incorrect entry of the registration number, an online link will be opened from 26-05-2025. In the said link, the candidates should enter the 2nd PU / 12th class marks with the registration number and upload the mark card,” KEA said.

KEA conducted KCET or Karnataka UGCET on April 15, 16 and April 17, 2025 at test centres across the state. The exam was held in two shifts - from 10.30 am to 11.50 am and from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm.

A total of 3,30,787 candidates registered for the exam, of whom 3,11,996 appeared.