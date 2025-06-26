Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
KCET Counselling 2025: KEA workshop for UGCET qualified candidates on June 28

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 26, 2025 02:45 PM IST

The interactive session on seat allotment will take place at all government, government-aided and VTU constituent Engineering colleges

KCET Counselling 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Thursday informed that it will hold a workshop for Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET) counselling 2025 on June 28. 

KCET Counselling 2025: KEA to hold workshop for UGCET qualified candidates on June 28 (HT archive/For representation)
KCET Counselling 2025: KEA to hold workshop for UGCET qualified candidates on June 28 (HT archive/For representation)

The interactive session on seat allotment will take place at all government, government-aided and VTU constituent Engineering colleges across the state, KEA said. 

The aim of the programme is to provide complete information regarding the KCET seat allotment process, it added. 

The event will begin at 9:30 am. 

Venues for the KCET counselling workshop are-

Government Engineering colleges

  1. Chamarajanagara
  2. KR Pet (Mandya district)
  3. Kushalnagar (Kodagu district)
  4. Huvina Hadagali (Vijayanagar district)
  5. Mosalehosahalli (Hassan)
  6. Challakere (Chitradurga district)
  7. SKSJT Institute of Engineering, KR Circle, Bangalore
  8. Gangavathi
  9. Ramanagara
  10. Hassan
  11. Raichur
  12. Haveri
  13. Karwar
  14. Talakal
  15. Bidar

VTU Engineering colleges

  1. Mysore
  2. Kalburgi
  3. Muddenahalli
  4. Belagavi
  5. Chinthamani (Chickkaballapur district)
  6. University BDT College of Engineering, Davangere

Government-aided Engineering colleges

  1. BMS College of Engineering, Basavanagudi, Bangalore
  2. Dr Ambedkar Institute of Technology, Mallathahally, Bangalore
  3. Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering, Mysuru
  4. The National Institute of Engineering (South Campus), Mysore
  5. PES College of Engineering, Mandya
  6. Maland College of Engineering, Hasan
  7. Basaveshwara Engineering College, Bagalkot
  8. PDA College of Engineering, Gulbarga 

Government Polytechnic Colleges

  1. Chickmagalur
  2. Hubli (Dharawad)
  3. KGF (Kolar)
  4. Mangalore
  5. Shivamogga
  6. Tumakur
  7. Udupi
  8. Vijayapura
  9. Surapura (Yadagiri)

KCET result was announced on May 24. After the result announcement, KEA started the marks entry process for candidates who did not receive ranks in the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (KCET or UGCET 2025). 

“In order to allow the candidates whose CET-2025 results have not been declared due to incorrect entry of the registration number, an online link will be opened from 26-05-2025. In the said link, the candidates should enter the 2nd PU / 12th class marks with the registration number and upload the mark card,” KEA said.

KEA conducted KCET or Karnataka UGCET on April 15, 16 and April 17, 2025 at test centres across the state. The exam was held in two shifts - from 10.30 am to 11.50 am and from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm.

A total of 3,30,787 candidates registered for the exam, of whom 3,11,996 appeared.

Follow Us On