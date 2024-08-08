KEAM 2024 Provisional Phase 1 Allotment list released at cee.kerala.gov.in, direct link to download here

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, released the provisional list of first phase allotment to Engineering and Pharmacy courses. Candidates who applied for the courses can check the allotment list on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. KEAM 2024 Provisional Phase 1 Allotment list has been released at cee.kerala.gov.in, The direct link to download is given here.

Notably, an official notification released by CEE Kerala said, “The allotment is based on the online options registered by the candidates from 29.07.2024 to 05.08.2024 5.00 PM through the above website. Candidates can view the Provisional allotment list through the link KEAM 2024 Candidate Portal by clicking the menu ‘Provisional Allotment List’”

Also read: MPESB PAT result 2024 declared at esb.mp.gov.in, direct link to check here

The trial seat allotment results were announced on August 4, whereas the online facility for submission and rearrangement of options of courses and colleges was available up to August 5, up to 5 PM.

“The course and college combinations included in the first phase allotment will be considered in the second phase allotment,” the CEE Kerala had said.

Also read: BITS Pilani opens new Bengaluru Center in HSR Layout, aims to develop budding entrepreneurs and researchers

Candidates are required to pay the remaining course fee at the time of admission to secure their seats, once the final allotment is confirmed.

KEAM FINAL ALLOTMENT 2024: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link titled “KEAM 2024 Allotment Result” available on the home page.

Enter your credentials to log in and click on submit.

Check the provisional list of first phase allotment to Engineering and Pharmacy courses displayed on the screen.

Download and print a copy of the same for future reference.

Also read: Study Abroad: Uncommon programs offered by Glasgow’s University of Strathclyde

For more information, candidates can visit the official website of CEE Kerala or contact the helpline number 0471- 2525300 for any assistance.