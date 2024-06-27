 Maharashtra FYJC 1st merit list 2024 out for Class 11th admission on 11thadmission.org.in, direct links - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra FYJC 1st merit list 2024 out for Class 11th admission on 11thadmission.org.in, direct links

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Bishal Kalita
Jun 27, 2024 03:43 PM IST

The first merit list for Maharashtra FYJC admission 2024 has been released on 11thadmission.org.in. Direct links and other details here.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2024: The School Education Department, Maharashtra on Thursday released the first merit list for admission to Class 11 or first year at junior colleges. Candidates can check the Maharashtra FYJC admission 2024 1st merit list on the official website, 11thadmission.org.in. The region-wise direct links and other details are given below.

Maharashtra FYJC 1st merit list 2024 out on 11thadmission.org.in
Maharashtra FYJC 1st merit list 2024 out on 11thadmission.org.in

Students who have been allotted seats in the first merit list must confirm it between June 27 and July 1. Students who have got a seat between their second and tenth choices must also confirm their seats.

To accept the seat, the candidates must first log in to their accounts and register their consent online by selecting the "Proceed for Admission" option.

A total of 2,49,050 seats were available for the first round, for which the School Education Department received 2,28,312 applications. A total of 1,30,650 have been allocated seats in the first list, of whom 55,655 got their first choice junior colleges, while 20,783 got the second choice, 14,448 got third, 11,245 got fourth and 8,974 got the fifth choice.

Maharashtra FYJC 1st merit list 2024: Mumbai

Maharashtra FYJC 1st merit list 2024: Pune

Maharashtra FYJC 1st merit list 2024: Nagpur

Maharashtra FYJC 1st merit list 2024: Nashik

Maharashtra FYJC 1st merit list 2024: Amravati

How to check Maharashtra FYJC admission 2024 1st merit list?

  1. Go to 11thadmission.org.in
  2. Open the page for your region.
  3. Click on the login button, provide your details and submit.
  4. On the left-hand side, click on the check allotment status option.
  5. Check your allotment details and proceed for admission.

For more details, check this YouTube video.

(With inputs from HT Correspondent)

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Admission News / Maharashtra FYJC 1st merit list 2024 out for Class 11th admission on 11thadmission.org.in, direct links
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On