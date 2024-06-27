Maharashtra FYJC 1st merit list 2024 out for Class 11th admission on 11thadmission.org.in, direct links

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2024: The School Education Department, Maharashtra on Thursday released the first merit list for admission to Class 11 or first year at junior colleges. Candidates can check the Maharashtra FYJC admission 2024 1st merit list on the official website, 11thadmission.org.in. The region-wise direct links and other details are given below. Maharashtra FYJC 1st merit list 2024 out on 11thadmission.org.in

Students who have been allotted seats in the first merit list must confirm it between June 27 and July 1. Students who have got a seat between their second and tenth choices must also confirm their seats.

To accept the seat, the candidates must first log in to their accounts and register their consent online by selecting the "Proceed for Admission" option.

A total of 2,49,050 seats were available for the first round, for which the School Education Department received 2,28,312 applications. A total of 1,30,650 have been allocated seats in the first list, of whom 55,655 got their first choice junior colleges, while 20,783 got the second choice, 14,448 got third, 11,245 got fourth and 8,974 got the fifth choice.

Maharashtra FYJC 1st merit list 2024: Mumbai

Maharashtra FYJC 1st merit list 2024: Pune

Maharashtra FYJC 1st merit list 2024: Nagpur

Maharashtra FYJC 1st merit list 2024: Nashik

Maharashtra FYJC 1st merit list 2024: Amravati

How to check Maharashtra FYJC admission 2024 1st merit list?

Go to 11thadmission.org.in Open the page for your region. Click on the login button, provide your details and submit. On the left-hand side, click on the check allotment status option. Check your allotment details and proceed for admission.

