NBE DNB Counselling 2024 Round 2 seat allotment results released at natboard.edu.in, direct link here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, released the Round 2 seat allotment results for DNB Post Diploma - 2024 Admissions. Candidates who applied for the counselling process for admission to DNB Post-Diploma courses can check the seat allotment results at natboard.edu.in. NBE DNB Counselling 2024 Round 2 seat allotment results are out at natboard.edu.in.

A total of 225 candidates have been named in the list

As per the official notice, “For joining the allotted seat, the candidate is required to ACCEPT and FREEZE the allotted seat and have to pay First year course fee [non-refundable] of Rs.1,25,000/- (Payment gateway charges shall be extra) within the stipulated time. After the payment of First year course fee, the seat allotted to him/ her will be FROZEN in his/ her favour. The candidates allotted any seat during Round-2 of the Counseling are ineligible to participate in the Mop-up Round of the Counseling if conducted by NBEMS.”

It further added that a candidate who has frozen the seat and has paid the first-year course fee is required to download the seat allotment letter from the official website.

The candidate will need to report to the allotted institute in person carrying prescribed documents in original on or before December 24, 2024 before 5 PM and join the DNB Post Diploma course, failing which the candidate will lose his/ her admission to the said seat.

NBEMS DNB Counselling 2024: How to check Round 2 seat allotment results

To check the seat allotment results, candidates may follow the steps mentioned below

Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.

Click on the link that reads, ‘Allotment Result of Second Round of Online Centralized Merit Based Counselling for DNB Post Diploma - 2024 Admission.”

On official notice, click on the link to check the seat allotment result

On the PDF, check your seat allotment result.

Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.