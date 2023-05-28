Home / Education / Admissions / Odisha SAMS Class 11 Admission 2023: Registration for Plus One begins tomorrow

Odisha SAMS Class 11 Admission 2023: Registration for Plus One begins tomorrow

ByHT Education Desk
May 28, 2023 06:44 PM IST

Students can apply through the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha portal at samsodisha.gov.in.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha will begin the online application process for admission to Higher Secondary schools (Class 11 or plus one or HSE +1) tomorrow, May 29. Eligible candidates can apply through the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha portal at samsodisha.gov.in.

Odisha SAMS Class 11 admission 2023 registration begins tomorrow (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
Direct link to SAMS Odisha plus one admission portal.

As per the schedule, the last date to submit the online Common Application Form (CAF) is June 20 (11:45 pm). The first selection list will be published on June 28 at 11:45 am.

The schedule for reporting and taking admission under the first selection list is June 26 to July 5 (up to 6 pm).

Students who do not take admission in the first round can request for slide-up from June 29 to July 7 (6 pm). The second selection list or merit list will be posted on the SAMS Odisha portal on July 16.

For the second round, students have to report at the allotted institution and take admission between July 14 and 17 (up to 6 pm). To check the detailed schedule, click here.

To apply for Class 11 admission in Odisha, students must have passed the HSE or Class 11 final exam held by BSE or any other equivalent examination.

The application fee is 200 for general and 100 for SC, ST candidates.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
odisha admission
