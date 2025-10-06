Tamil Nadu RTE Admissions 2025: Notification releasing today, know important dates and more

Tamil Nadu government is scheduled to release the RTE Admissions 2025 notification on Monday, October 6, 2025. The application process will be carried out from October 6 to 17, 2025, as per the official notice. Tamil Nadu RTE Admissions 2025: Notification will be released on October 6, 2025. (Representative image/HT file)

Important dates: The key dates for RTE admissions are mentioned below:

Oct 6, 2025: Issuance of admission notification Oct 7, 2025: Schools to upload total seats filled in entry-level class as on September 30, 2025. Oct 8, 2025: 25% RTE seats identified and made visible through school login. Oct 9, 2025: Upload details of all eligible children (Aadhaar, DOB, address, income/community certificates) and Parent Declaration under G.O. No. 66, dated 07.04.2017. Oct 10 and 13, 2025: Display of eligible/ineligible applicants on school notice board, stating reasons for rejection; parents given opportunity to submit missing documents. Oct 14, 2025: Publication of final list of eligible children Oct 15, 2025: Tagging of eligible children under RTE quota in EMIS Portal, if less than 25% seats filled. Oct 16, 2025: If applications exceed 25%, random selection conducted after granting admission to priority categories; selected names displayed immediately. Oct 17, 2025: Tagging of selected children (through random selection) in EMIS Portal.

Children belonging to priority categories As per the official notice, priority admission will be given to children belonging to the following categories:

Orphans HIV-affected/infected children Transgender children Children of scavengers Differently abled children Where will admission be carried out? The admissions will be carried out through an online process via the official RTE portal. In addition, admission under RTE for this academic year will be carried out among the children who are already admitted in the entry level class of the school.

A special 10-day online admission window has also been scheduled to regularize eligible children already admitted under the RTE quota.

What does RTE admissions cover The admission will cover 25% reservation in entry-level classes (LKG / Class I) of all unaided non-minority private schools.