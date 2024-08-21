UP BEd JEE Counselling: Seat allotment result for phase 1 today at bujhansi.ac.in

UP BEd JEE Allotment Result 2024: Bundelkhand University, Jhansi will announce the seat allotment result for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination 2024 today, August 21. Candidates who have appeared in the first round of UP BEd JEE counselling 2024 can check the allotment results at bujhansi.ac.in. UP BEd JEE Counselling 2024: Round 1 allotment result will be announced today (screenshot of the official website)

After the result is announced, candidates need to confirm the seat, pay the required fee and download the allotment order between August 22 and 24.

The first phase of counselling is for the candidates who were ranked between 1 and 75,000 in the entrance exam result. Counselling for those whose ranks were 75,001 and above will be done in the second phase of the first round, which will begin on August 25.

Round 2 (pool counselling) will begin on August September 11 and round 3 (direct admission) on September 20.

Direct minority admissions of UP BEd JEE 2024 will be done in the first week of October, 2024 after completion of direct admissions.

The BEd admission entrance test in Uttar Pradesh was held on June 9, in two shifts, and its results were declared on June 25.

Ninety per cent of the total candidates passed the test.

There were 2,23,384 candidates, including 1,02,016 women, 1,21,367 men, and 1 transgender who registered for the test.

As many as 1,93,352 candidates participated in the first shift of the examination and 1,93,351 in the second shift for the aptitude test.

Ranks were issued to 1,93,062 candidates. Of them,1,18,499 were from the arts stream, 62,774 were from the science stream, 10,332 were from the commerce stream and 1,457 were from the agriculture stream.

Manoj Kumar from the Arts stream topped the test with a score of 344.67.

For further details about the UP BEd JEE counselling process, candidates can check the official website of the university.