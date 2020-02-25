e-paper
AIIMS PG 2020 Exam on May 3, check exam pattern for July session admission here

AIIMS PG 2020 Exam Date: AIIMS PG 2020 exam will be conducted on May 3. All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is conducting the exam for July session admission.

AIIMS PG 2020 exam date
AIIMS PG 2020 exam date
         

Medical graduates are eligible to appear for the exam is held twice a year.

Those who have applied for AIIMS PG 2020 exam can see the status of their application at https://www.aiimsexams.org/. They have to just log in using their registration ID and password.

There are 539 MD/MS/MDS/DM/MCh seats available in seven AIIMS – Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh.

Here’s how aspirants can check their application status

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS https://www.aiimsexams.org/index.html

Step 2: Under Important Announcements, look for “Status of Basic Registration for AIIMS PG courses July 2020 session has been uploaded, kindly use your login credentials to access”

Step 3: Enter Registration ID, Password and captcha code

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Candidates can access their AIIMS PG 2020 application status

Exam pattern

The exam will be of 200 marks and candidates will be allotted three hours to complete the test. AIIMS PG 2020 is a computer-based examination with multiple choice question type.

Seven types of questions are asked in the exam – single best answer, multiple true false, match the following, sequential arrangement, multiple completion, reason-assertion, and extended matching items/questions (EMI/EMQ).

