Anna University final year re-exam results 2020 declared at aucoe.annauniv.edu, here’s direct link

Anna University final year re-exam results 2020: Candidates who have appeared for the Anna University final year re-exams can check their result online at aucoe.annauniv.edu.

education Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 09:25 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anna University final year re-exam results 2020: Anna University has declared the results of online re-exam for final year students on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the Anna University final year re-exams can check their result online at aucoe.annauniv.edu.

Direct link to check Anna University final year re-exam results 2020.

How to check Anna University final year re-exam results 2020:

Visit the official website at aucoe.annauniv.edu

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “April / May 2020 Re-Examination Results”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Anna University final year re-exam results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

