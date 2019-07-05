BA English Hons still available in 39 DU colleges

Candidates seeking admission in Delhi University (DU) colleges in popular courses such as English (Hons), BCom (Hons), Economics (Hons), Mathematics (Hons) and Chemistry (Hons) have a better chance to get a seat as many colleges are still offering them under the second cut-off list. However, the maximum drop in cut-off in these courses just a percentage point across colleges.

BA (Hons) in English, which has received highest number of applications across courses this year, is still up for grabs in 39 DU colleges, including Lady Shri Ram College (97.50%), Ramjas College (96.50%) and Lakshmibai College (94.50%). The course is being offered in 46 colleges across the university.

The course has seen fewer admissions in some colleges, including Kamala Nehru College with only six students for the 52 available seats taking admission.

Explaining this, assistant professor in English at the college Sanam Khanna said students who applied for the subject often did not have much idea about the course structure.

“They expect the course would be similar to something they have studied in school and do not understand the difference between language and literature at undergraduate level. When we explain it to them during admissions about the papers and topics they would be studying, they change their minds. Also, slowly increasing cut-offs in successive lists allows us to counsel students correctly,” she said

Similarly, BA (Hons) in Economics, for which as many as 124,538 had applied, are still available in 35 out of 41 colleges where it is being offered.

This year, Political Science saw the second-highest applications and highest cut-off (99%) in Hindu College. Out of 45 colleges that offer BA (Hons) in Political Science, only 25 colleges released a second list for it and even among them, all day colleges set the cut-off at above 90%.

The popular science courses, including BSc (Hons) in Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics, are still up for grabs in almost all colleges. BSc (Hons) in Botany and Zoology are closed only in one college in the second cut-off list.

According to the data provided by the university, some college witnessed very few admissions in BSc (hons) in Botany. For instance, only one admission in Kalindi College, two in Maitreyi College and Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences each.

Similarly, the number of admissions in Zoology was low in the first cut-off in many colleges. There were only two admissions in Kalindi College, three in Kirori Mal College (KMC) and four in Shivaji College.

Sunil Singh, admission convener at KMC, said that while college has witnessed excessive admissions in humanities courses, including Political Science, the number of admissions in science courses were “abysmally low”. “It’s because the marks in science subjects were not as high as in humanities in class 12 across educational boards this year. But, the cut-offs are very high for science subjects. Also, colleges do not get data of how many students have applied to our college. Hence, we have to play safe while fixing the cut-offs to avoid excessive admissions,” he said.

Admission convener of Sri Venkateswara College N Latha echoed the same. “The low admissions in the science courses is totally because of the high cut-offs. We did predict very high percentage in science stream in CBSE class 12 results. The admissions have

Popular Commerce courses including BA (prog) and BA (hons) in Economics are still available in 49 and 35 colleges, respectively. BA (Hons) in Economics is still available at Shri Ram College of Commerce at 98 %.

Ashwani Kumar, assistant professor at SRCC, said that colleges got very less time to analyse the data on applications. “Colleges had received the data on number of applications very late because of the extension of registration process and hence, colleges could not analyse the data properly while fixing the cut-offs. Therefore, the cut-offs were very high in the first list,” he said.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 07:13 IST