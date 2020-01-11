BECIL Recruitment 2020: Application process for 4000 vacancies closing today, 8th pass can apply

education

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 08:18 IST

Today is the last date to apply for the recruitment drive conducted by Broadcast engineering consultant limited (BECIL). The recruitment drive is for un- skilled manpower on contractual basis.

If you have not applied for the posts yet, apply it now at becil.com. The online application process began on December 27, 2019.

Candidates who have passed class 8th exam and has ITI Certificate in Electrical Trade or Higher Technical Degree Diploma (Engineering), will be eligible for the post.

Important dates:

Training Batches Starting Date

•First Batch :- January 11, 2020

•Second Batch :- January 15, 2020

•Third Batch :- January 20, 2020

Educational qualification:

Selection criteria:

•The candidates who secure at least 90% marks will be eligible for free training.

•The candidates who secure at least 80% marks will be eligible for paid training at training Cost of Rs. 6,000

•The candidates who secure at least 60% marks will be eligible for paid training at training Cost of Rs. 11,000

•The candidates who secure at least 40% marks will be eligible for paid training at training Cost of Rs. 15,000 with stipend of 15 days during onsite training.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

Here’s direct link to apply online.