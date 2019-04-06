Bihar Board 10th Results 2019:  Scholarship, up to Rs 1 lakh cash rewards, laptops and Kindle for toppers

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the matric exam results 2019 on Saturday, April 6, 2019. A total of 80.75% candidates passed the Bihar Board 10th exam. This year 16,35,070 candidates appeared in the examination.

A total of 2,90,666 students secured first division. To encourage the top-scorers, Bihar government will provide a cash prize of Rs 1 Lakh to the first rank holder and Rs 75 thousand to 2nd rank holder. Moreover, the 3rd rank holder will get a cash prize of Rs 50,0000. More than that, they will also get a laptop and Kindle e-reader by the Bihar government which will help students in their academics.

Moreover, the candidates who are ranked between 4th to 10th will also get a laptop and Rs 10 thousand cash rewards.

Under the Deshratna Dr Rajendra Prasad Scholarship Scheme , BSEB will also provide Rs 1200 montly to the candidates who are ranked between 4th to 10th, for two years.

To avail this monthly scholarship, the student has to be enrolled in a govenment affiliated institute. For those who pursue a technical diploma degree will get the scholarship of Rs 1200 per month util the course is completed.

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 16:15 IST