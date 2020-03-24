e-paper
Home / Education / Bihar Board 12th Result 2020: Scrutiny of answer sheet postponed amid lockdown due to Coronavirus

Bihar Board 12th Result 2020: Scrutiny of answer sheet postponed amid lockdown due to Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Bihar Board will not provide the facility to apply for scrutiny of paper as of now, due to the lockdown in the country to prevent the spreading of coronavirus. However, the facility will be provided soon after the situation improves.

education Updated: Mar 24, 2020 23:30 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar Board chairman Anand Kishor
Bihar Board chairman Anand Kishor(HT File)
         

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Tuesday declared the Class 12th or intermediate results. The declaration of result was not delayed despite the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Amid speculations of the Bihar Board results being delayed due to the lockdown in Bihar in view of coronavirus, BSEB declared the results on time. BSEB in the first week of March had announced that the intermediate results will be declared in the last week of March or in the first week of April.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result Link

The Bihar board has announced that the facility to apply for scrutiny of the marks-sheet will not be provided as of now due to the coronavirus pandemic, that has claimed one life in Bihar. The board will provide the scrutiny facility after the situation is under control.

BSEB Bihar Board Intermediate Topper List 2020

Every year, students get opportunity to apply for scrutiny of their answer sheet, if they want the board to review their answer sheet. The application facility is provided online. The board reviews the answer sheets of the applicant and releases a revised result if there are any changes.

BSEB Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2020 Highlights

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, BSEB chairman Anand Kishor decided not to hold a press conference for the announcement of intermediate results this year. The board has also suspended the evaluation of class 10th or matriculation exam after Bihar government announced a lockdown in the state due to Covid- 19 outbreak.

The Bihar board intermediate result can be checked on Bihar board website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Around 12.04 lakh students had taken the Bihar board intermediate exam at 1283 centres across the state out of which over 9 lakh students have passed, which is an overall pass percentage of 80.44%..

Click here for full coverage on Bihar Board Results

