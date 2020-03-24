Bihar Board Class 12th Science Result declared, Neha Kumari bags first rank. 77.39% students pass

education

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 20:31 IST

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Science Result 2020: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Tuesday declared the result of the science-stream intermediate board examination on its official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students who have appeared in the board examination (Science stream) can check their results online by logging in using their roll number and roll code.

Neha Kumari has bagged the first rank in science stream by scoring 476 marks out of 500 i.e.95.2%. Check BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th topper list 2020 here.

A total of 118820 female candidates have passed the Bihar Board science exam making a pass percentage of 79.52 for girls while the pass percentage of boys is 76.5. A total of 272379 boys have passed the science exam. A total of 505468 candidates had registered for the science exam for which 391199 candidates passed making an overall pass percentage of 77.39 for the stream. Check BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th overall pass percentage 2020 here

A total of 224971 candidates passed with first division while 162471 passed with second division. 3601 candidates passed with the third division.

Check Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2020 from 10 pm onwards at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The class 12th examination was held between February 3 and 13, 2020 for which around 12 lakh students were registered.

How to check BSEB intermediate Science results 2020:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the ‘Results’ tab and click on “Class XII results”

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the class 12 science stream link

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6.Enter your credentials and login

7.The result will appear on the display screen

8.Download the result and take its print out for future use.