New Delhi290C
Thursday, Mar 28, 2024
    CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live: Class 12th History paper underway, all latest updates here

    Mar 28, 2024 11:40 AM IST
    CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: Class 12th History paper is being conducted today. Follow the blog for updates.
    CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live: Class 12th History paper today
    CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live: Class 12th History paper today

    The CBSE will be conducting the 12th History examination today. The exam is being held for three hours, beginning from 10:30 AM till 1:30 PM. The paper will be conducted for 80 marks. The Board had advised students to reach their examination venues at least 30 minutes before the paper start time. Wearing school uniforms and carrying identity cards as well as printed copies of board exam admit cards is a must....Read More

    It is also advised to read the question paper once and ensure that the subject name, subject codes, the total number of questions and total marks are correct. Any error in this information and/or any misprint must be reported immediately.

    Over 39 lakh students are appearing in CBSE board exams. While Class 10th final examinations are over, and Class 12th exams will end on April 2.

    Follow this live blog for updates on CBSE Class 12th History, paper analysis and other information.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 28, 2024 11:40 AM IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2024: 2 more hours to go

    Its been slightly over an hour since the History exams began, The exam will be conducted for two more hours.

    Mar 28, 2024 11:35 AM IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2024: Over 39 lakh students appearing in exams

    More than 39 lakh students are appearing in CBSE board exams this year.

    Mar 28, 2024 11:12 AM IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2024: Exam to conclude at 1:30 PM

    The History paper that began at 10:30 AM will end at 1:30 PM.

    Mar 28, 2024 10:59 AM IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2024: Class 12th exam to end on April 2

    The CBSE Class 12 board exams will end on April 2.

    Mar 28, 2024 10:50 AM IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2024: Latest updates on HT Portal

    Find all latest updates for Class 12th History Paper on Hindustan Times Education portal.

    Mar 28, 2024 10:47 AM IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2024: Extra time to read questions

    All appearing students are given extra time to go through the question paper.

    Mar 28, 2024 10:43 AM IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2024: Carrying admit card mandatory

    It is mandatory to carry admit card to enter the examination hall.

    Mar 28, 2024 10:41 AM IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2024: Exam to be conducted for 80 marks

    The CBSE Class 12 History paper is being conducted for 80 marks

    Mar 28, 2024 10:40 AM IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2024: Class 12th History exams to be held for three hours

    CBSE Class 12th History paper is being conducted today. The exam will be held for three hours, and conclude at 1:30 PM.

    Mar 28, 2024 10:37 AM IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2024: Class 12th History Paper begins

    The CBSE Class 12th History paper began at 10:30 AM

