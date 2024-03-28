CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live: Class 12th History paper underway, all latest updates here

The CBSE will be conducting the 12th History examination today. The exam is being held for three hours, beginning from 10:30 AM till 1:30 PM. The paper will be conducted for 80 marks. The Board had advised students to reach their examination venues at least 30 minutes before the paper start time. Wearing school uniforms and carrying identity cards as well as printed copies of board exam admit cards is a must....Read More

It is also advised to read the question paper once and ensure that the subject name, subject codes, the total number of questions and total marks are correct. Any error in this information and/or any misprint must be reported immediately.

Over 39 lakh students are appearing in CBSE board exams. While Class 10th final examinations are over, and Class 12th exams will end on April 2.

Follow this live blog for updates on CBSE Class 12th History, paper analysis and other information.