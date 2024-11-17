Edit Profile
Sunday, Nov 17, 2024
    CBSE Date Sheet 2025 Live: Latest updates on Class 10, 12 board exam time tables

    By HT Education Desk
    Nov 17, 2024 4:14 PM IST
    CBSE Date Sheet 2025 Live: Candidates can download Class 10 and Class 12 time tables from cbse.gov.in when it is released.
    CBSE Date Sheet 2025 Live: Class 10, 12 board exam time tables awaited
    CBSE Date Sheet 2025 Live: Class 10, 12 board exam time tables awaited

    CBSE Date Sheet 2025 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education will release the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam date sheets or time tables on the official website. Candidates can download it from cbse.gov.in when it is released. Theory exams for both classes will begin on February 15. On the time tables, candidates will get to know the exact date and time for a paper....Read More

    To appear for the CBSE Board exams 2025, students must have a minimum of 75% attendance.

    CBSE schools will conduct practical examinations and internal assessment (IA) for Class 10 and 12 board exam candidates from January 1. Practical exams for winter-bound schools are being held between November 5 and December 5, 2024.

    This year, around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad are eligible to appear for the Class 10 and 12 board exams.

    How to check CBSE board exam date sheet

    1. Go to cbse.gov.in
    2. Open the main website
    3. Open the Class 10 or 12 time table PDF, as required
    4. Enter your credentials and log in.
    5. Check and download the time table.

    Follow this live blog for the latest updates on CBSE board exam date sheet-

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 17, 2024 4:14 PM IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2025 Live: Official website

    CBSE Date Sheet 2025 Live: When released, candidates can download the date sheet of Class 10 and 12 from the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

    Nov 17, 2024 3:35 PM IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2025 Live: Around 44 lakh candidates

    CBSE Date Sheet 2025 Live: This year, around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad are eligible to appear for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations.

    Nov 17, 2024 3:34 PM IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2025 Live: Practical exam

    CBSE Date Sheet 2025 Live: Practical examinations and internal assessment (IA) for Class 10 and 12 board exam candidates will be held from January 1 for regular schools. For winter-bound schools, these exams are being held between November 5 and December 5, 2024.

    Nov 17, 2024 3:33 PM IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2025 Live: Board's attendance rule

    CBSE Date Sheet 2025 Live: It is mandatory for all students to maintain 75 per cent attendance to be eligible to write board examinations.

    Nov 17, 2024 2:46 PM IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2025 Live: Exams to begin on February 15

    CBSE Date Sheet 2025 Live: CBSE Class 10 and 12 theory examinations are scheduled to begin on February 15. The tiem tables will mention subject-wise exam dates.

    Nov 17, 2024 2:45 PM IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2025 Live: Board exam dates awaited

    CBSE Date Sheet 2025 Live: Date sheets for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations are awaited. These will be released on the official website, cbse.gov.in.

