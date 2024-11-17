CBSE Date Sheet 2025 Live: Latest updates on Class 10, 12 board exam time tables

CBSE Date Sheet 2025 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education will release the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam date sheets or time tables on the official website. Candidates can download it from cbse.gov.in when it is released. Theory exams for both classes will begin on February 15. On the time tables, candidates will get to know the exact date and time for a paper....Read More

To appear for the CBSE Board exams 2025, students must have a minimum of 75% attendance.

CBSE schools will conduct practical examinations and internal assessment (IA) for Class 10 and 12 board exam candidates from January 1. Practical exams for winter-bound schools are being held between November 5 and December 5, 2024.

This year, around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad are eligible to appear for the Class 10 and 12 board exams.

How to check CBSE board exam date sheet

Go to cbse.gov.in Open the main website Open the Class 10 or 12 time table PDF, as required Enter your credentials and log in. Check and download the time table.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on CBSE board exam date sheet-