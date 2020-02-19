CBSE question bank and practice papers released for Class 10, direct links here

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 13:08 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on February 17 put out question bank for Class 10 students. The CBSE 10th question bank 2020 contains over 2000 questions and answers for all the core subjects like English, Hindi, Maths, Social Studies and Science.

The CBSE Class 10 exam commenced on February 15 and will end on March 20. The CBSE has released all the information related to the Class 10 exam on its official website - http://www.cbse.nic.in/newsite/index.html

Interested candidates can download the questions and their step-by-step solutions using the DIKSHA , the official app which offers teachers, students and parents engaging learning material relevant to the prescribed school curriculum.

The CBSE has, however, clarified that these questions are only meant for practice and they have no relation to board examination 2020.

How to get CBSE 10th question bank:

Go to Google Play Store and search for DIKSHA App.

Download the App by clicking on the install option.

After entering the app you will get to see the question bank of all core subjects.

Besides, students can use the direct link given below to access the question bank of all subjects.

Class 10 Maths question bank

Class 10 Science question bank

Class 10 History question bank

Class 10 Political Science question bank

Class 10 Geography question bank

Class 10 Economics question bank

Class 10 English (FootPrints Without Feet)

Class 10 English (First Flight)

Class 10 Hindi ( 2)

Class 10 Hindi (2)