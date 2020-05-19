e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Centres in Maharashtra, Karnataka too for Goa Board exams, says CM Pramod Sawant

Centres in Maharashtra, Karnataka too for Goa Board exams, says CM Pramod Sawant

“Permissions are being taken from the Maharashtra administration and the local MLA for holding of exams,” Sawant said.

education Updated: May 19, 2020 17:51 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Panaji
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. (PTI file)
         

Class X and XII students who study in Goan schools, but live in villages just across the state’s borders in Maharashtra and Karnataka, will be accommodated in exam centres within their respective states, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

“Permissions are being taken from the Maharashtra administration and the local MLA for holding of exams,” Sawant said.

More than 11,000 students are scheduled to appear for the SSC exams and several thousand more are expected to appear for the remainder of the HSSC examinations, which are scheduled to begin on May 21. The examination schedule was disrupted due to the prolonged lockdown which has been in force on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sawant said that in some cases, students from across the state’s borders in the subdistricts of Bicholim and Canacona, were studying in Goans schools and in order to facilitate their appearance for the exams, state education department officials were in touch with their counterparts in the neighbouring states.

“Our Director, Education and chairman of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is talking to them. Schools (in other states) also have been inspected,” Sawant said.

The special examination centres are being created in Maharashtra and Karnataka for the students appearing for the exams to overcome the hassle for them having to cross state borders which have been blocked due to the lockdown.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In