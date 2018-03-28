Class 12 economics paper leak: Delhi Police registers case as CBSE orders retest

Delhi Police’s crime branch has begun investigating the alleged leak of Class 12 Economics paper after registering a case in the matter, an official said on Wednesday.

In the wake of reports claiming paper leaks, the CBSE on Wednesday announced re-examination in Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 Economics papers.

On Monday, panic had gripped students of Class 12 following claims on social media that the Economics paper had been leaked even though the Central Board of Secondary Education had denied there was any slip up.

Alok Kumar, joint commissioner of police, crime, confirmed a case was registered yesterday following a complaint by the Board.

Another officer privy to the probe said the case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including cheating.

Reports about the question paper being leaked had circulated on social media - including via WhatsApp - several hours before the paper commenced.

The CBSE, however, denied any leak and urged students and parents not to panic.

“We have checked with all examination centres and the paper was not leaked. The source of circulation of this information is not known yet. We want to urge the students and parents to not panic and assure them that the board is doing its best to ensure sanctity of the examination,” a senior CBSE official said.

A similar incident occurred on March 15, when the Delhi government had said that it had received complaints of the Class 12 CBSE Accountancy paper being leaked. A probe was later ordered even though the board had denied any leak.

“There has been no leakage of the question paper. All the seals have been found intact at all exam centres. However, at local level, some miscreants may have circulated messages through WhatsApp and other social media platforms to hurt the sanctity of the exam,” the board had said then.