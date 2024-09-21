Assam Police Admit Card 2024: SLPRB Constable PST, PET admit card release date out, notice here

State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam, has announced the release date for the Assam Police Admit Card 2024. The SLPRB Constable PST and PET admit card will be released on September 23, 2024. Candidates who will appear for PST and PET can download the admit card through the official website of Assam Police at slprbassam.in. Assam Police Admit Card 2024 for PST, PET release date out, check notice here

As per the official notice, the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be conducted for Constable posts, where the PET consists of a 3200 mtrs and 1600 mtrs race for Males and Females, respectively. Hence, Candidates who have applied against more than one advertisement having the same standards for the race will attend the PST and PET only once for all the posts they have applied for.

BPSC to select candidates for a total of 1929 posts from 17 departments

The Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will start from October 3, 2024. The venue where the PST and PET will be held is mentioned in the admit cards.

Assam Police Admit Card 2024: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the admit card.

Visit the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in.

Click on Assam Police Admit Card 2024 for PST and PET link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Also Check: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Polish your language skills to excel in exams

In case candidates face difficulty in downloading the Admit Card, they may contact the Help Line No.8826762317 or send an Email at slprbadmitcard@gmail.com. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SLPRB.