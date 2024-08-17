BSEB Sakshamta Parisha Admit Card 2024 for Phase 2 out at bsebsakshamta.com, download link here

Bihar School Examination Board has released BSEB Sakshamta Parisha Admit Card 2024 for Phase 2 has been released. Candidates who will appear for the COMPETENCY TEST FOR LOCAL BODIES TEACHER(CTT), 2024 (Second) can download the admit card through the official website of BSEB at bsebsakshamta.com. BSEB Sakshamta Parisha Admit Card 2024 for Phase 2 out, download link here

Candidates can download the admit card from August 16 to August 26, 2024. Candidates appearing for the examination must carry their admit card to the exam centre and valid identification to the exam hall to ensure a smooth examination process.

BSEB Sakshamta Parisha Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSEB at bsebsakshamta.com.

Click on BSEB Sakshamta Parisha Admit Card 2024 for Phase 2 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Bihar Board will conduct Sakshamta examination from August 23, 2024 onwards. The examination will be held in CBT mode and will comprise of 150 questions. The duration of the examination is 2 hours 30 minutes.

After the examination, the original Admit Card will be surrendered by the teacher to the District Program Officer (Establishment) of the concerned district. The concerned teacher will keep the photocopy of the original Admit Card with them. The thump impression and other biometric details will be matched with the teacher by the District Program Officer (Establishment). For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.