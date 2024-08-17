SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2024: Correction window closes today, exam begins September 30

Staff Selection Commission will close the SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2024 correction window on August 17, 2024. Candidates can make changes in the application form through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The link to make changes in the application form will be activated till 11.59 pm today. SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2024: Correction window closes today, exam from Sept 30

The official notice reads, “In case, any correction/ change is required to be made in the already filled application form, candidates may utilize the ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ for the same. Request received after expiry of the above-mentioned correction window for any change/ correction/ modification in the application form in any mode of communication viz. Post, Fax, E-mail, by hand etc., shall not be entertained by the Commission and will be summarily rejected.”

The Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 will be conducted from September 30 to November 14, 2024. The Computer Based Examination will be conducted in Hindi, English and in 13 regional languages.

SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2024: How to make changes

All those candidates who have registered for the examination can make changes in the application form by following these steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Click on SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your application form will be displayed.

Check the application form and make the changes.

Once done, submit it and download the confirmation page.

The selection process will consist of a Computer Based Examination (CBE) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST). PET and PST are only for the post of Havaldar.

This recruitment process will fill up 6144 Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) posts across the organisation and 3439 Havaldar vacancies. The total number of vacancies to be filled is 9583. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.