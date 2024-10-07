BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 entrance test admit card today, where and how to check

BSEB Simultala Admit Card 2024: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will release admit cards for the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 entrance examination today, October 7. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit cards from secondary.biharboardonline.com. BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 entrance test admit card today at secondary.biharboardonline.com (Representational image)(Unsplash)

To download the BSEB Simultala admit card, candidates need to log in to the official website with their user ID and password.

The entrance examination will be held on October 18 in a single shift. The duration of the test is 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The paper will be held from 1 pm to 3:30 pm.

How to download BSEB Simultala entrance test admit cards

Go to secondary.biharboardonline.com. Open the SAV admit card download link. Log in using your user ID and password. Submit and download the admit card.

The admit card will mention the exam centre details, roll number, name, photo of the candidate and exam day instructions.

If there is any error in a candidate's admit card, s/he should report it immediately to the board.

Last year, the preliminary entrance test for the residential school was held on October 12.

A total of 600 boys and 600 girls have qualified in the SAV Class 6 prelims entrance test and became eligible to appear for the Mains examination. The Mains examination was held on December 20 in two shifts.

In the first shift, candidates attempted questions on Maths (100 marks) and Mental Ability (50 marks).

In the second shift, they attempted questions from Hindi (40 marks), English (40 marks), Science (40 marks) and Social Science (30 marks).